Pruitt OK'd as EPA chief over environmentalists' objections

0:50 McDonald's employee stabbed by transient in southeast Fresno Pause

2:35 Saburo Masada visits site of his internment for first time since 1942

2:01 Fresno City College food pantry helps the hungry

1:28 Protesters at Rep. Devin Nunes' office in Clovis call for investigation

1:03 Levee break floods miles of Tulare County farmland

0:29 50th World Ag Expo wraps with tractor parade in the rain

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

0:47 Gunfire victim found in street near downtown Fresno