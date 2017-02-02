Mississippi prison guard pleads in inmate assault case

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk Pause

1:25 KoJa Kitchen fuses Korean and Japanese fare

1:01 Alexi McLaughlan lost her husband James to a stroke last December

1:24 A matter of pride: Fresno Chaffee Zoo lion makes Super Bowl prediction

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:28 Details about Fresno County deputies fatally shooting suspect in Fresno

0:17 There is just one rule in Craft Beer Forward

1:53 Fresno police release body-cam video of Dylan Noble shooting

2:11 On the set of Alan Autry's 'Victory by Submission' movie