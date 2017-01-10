Obama speech marks unofficial countdown for black Americans

0:52 Fresno County sheriff dispatch center renovated Pause

0:35 San Joaquin River on the rise

2:12 Humane Officers seek animal cruelty suspect after finding emaciated pit bulls

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:25 KoJa Kitchen fuses Korean and Japanese fare

3:41 Meet the new Fresno State coordinators under Jeff Tedford

2:15 Downtown Fresno's Kids Cafe helps special-needs students learn job skills

0:24 Do you recognize this vehicle vandal?

2:20 Movie Trailer: 'Silence'