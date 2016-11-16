Charles Schumer is set to lead Senate Democrats, but will there be a battle for No. 2?

1:46 Fresno millenials react to Donald Trump Pause

1:06 Fresno State women's basketball team on lessons from loss to Utah

3:26 Turkey 101 top tips

0:51 900 pot plants found in Fresno house, sheriff says

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest

1:12 Fresno State basketball vs Praire View A&M

2:34 JK Rowling describes her new hero for 'Fantastic Beasts' movie

0:37 Pine Flat Reservoir swells, but only a third of capacity

1:43 There are some strings attached to University High's renewed charter