South Dakota senator-elect charged with sex offense

South Dakota senator-elect Reynold Nesiba (NESS'-ih-buh) has been charged with sexual conduct without consent.
Nesiba is an Augustana University economics professor who helped lead a ballot campaign to cap payday lending rates. The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports (http://argusne.ws/2faRqed ) he was considered one of the most prominent Democrats heading into the Legislature before his arrest Monday.
Court papers say a 51-year-old woman told police in September that Nesiba made repeated, unwanted sexual advances and refused to leave her home. She alleged that he was naked as he repeatedly tried to undress her. She told police he stopped only because she said she needed to go to work.
It wasn't immediately clear if Nesiba has an attorney. Calls and emails left for him by The Associated Press were not immediately returned.
