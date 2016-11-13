Trump names Priebus, Bannon to senior White House roles

1:46 Fresno millenials react to Donald Trump Pause

1:56 Disappointed voters look to local leaders for a way to move forward

1:23 SWAT targets Strother Street gang in major sweep

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest

0:44 Stanislaus County deputy killed in Hughson

1:35 'No hate rally' protesting Trump election held in Fresno

1:28 Exeter volleyball vs Garces | Central Section D-II

0:50 Fresno man says he was fired for medical marijuana use

1:59 Section volleyball finals: Liberty-Bakersfield 3, Clovis West 0