The Latest: Democratic US Rep. Lujan Grisham wins 3rd term

The Latest on Election Day activity across New Mexico (all times local):
7:25 p.m.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham has been elected to a third term in New Mexico's 1st Congressional District.
Lujan Grisham defeated Republican Richard Priem on Tuesday in a district that covers most of Albuquerque.
Priem dropped out of public view after securing the Republican nomination. The Army veteran-turned-businessman initially emphasized his dedication to counterterrorism efforts.
Lujan Grisham focused her campaign on the lagging economy and behavioral health care in a state with the nation's second-highest unemployment rate, surging Medicaid enrollment and high rates of opioid-related deaths.
She has touted her efforts on the House budget committee to expand nutrition benefits for poor children. She's an outspoken supporter of the Affordable Care Act and immigration reform that would provide a pathway to citizenship.
---
7:00 p.m.
Polls are closing in New Mexico with no official reports of major difficulties or disturbances.
Ken Ortiz of the Secretary of State's Office said that voting took place Tuesday with no reports of major delays or equipment malfunctions. Early voting in New Mexico surpassed previous participation records.
Volunteer poll watchers organized by Common Cause New Mexico are noting a handful of instances of polling irregularities, such as voters being improperly asked for photo identification.
Common Cause New Mexico executive director Viki Harrison says voters have moved through most polling places rapidly. Absentee ballots were due at 7 p.m.
---
12:54 p.m.
Voting around New Mexico is continuing to run smoothly since the polls opened.
Bernalillo County election officials say more than 30,000 voters cast ballots as of noon Tuesday.
More than 180,000 people in the state's most populous county already voted by early ballot.
So far, there have been no reports of long waits or major problems at polling sites.
Meanwhile some candidates are still doing last-minute campaigning including "Breaking Bad" actor Steven Michael Quezada.
The Democratic candidate for Bernalillo County commissioner was seen earlier in the day holding up one of his campaign signs while standing on an Albuquerque street median.
Five electoral votes are at stake for presidential candidates in the nation's most Hispanic state, which heavily supported Barack Obama the last time around.
---
11:10 a.m.
Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson is wrapping up his campaign at home in New Mexico.
The former two-time New Mexico governor joined sign-waving supporters Tuesday outside the state Capitol in Santa Fe.
Johnson says his campaign with running mate Bill Weld has made a lasting impression by promoting limited government and greater personal liberty. A 5 percent showing at the polls by Johnson could establish public funding for future Libertarian candidates.
Johnson's candidacy has strained traditional party loyalties in New Mexico.
Five electoral votes are at stake as the nation's most Hispanic state votes for the next president. New Mexico heavily supported Barack Obama the last time around.
---
9:15 a.m.
Polls across New Mexico have opened this morning.
So far, no locations have reported any major problems or long waits after opening at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Political observers believe more than half of New Mexico's registered voters have already cast ballots during early and absentee voting, surpassing totals in the 2008 and 2012 general elections.
New Mexico is in a three-way presidential race with five electoral votes at stake.
Libertarian Party candidate Gary Johnson still commands a popular following here from his two terms as governor.
Donald Trump defiantly campaigned here without the endorsement of GOP Gov. Susana Martinez.
Hillary Clinton sought to leverage heavy Democratic participation in early voting, without making a campaign visit to the state.
---
9 p.m.
New Mexico voters are having their say in who should be the nation's next president and which major party will control the state Legislature.
Five electoral votes are at stake Tuesday in the nation's most Hispanic state, which heavily supported Barack Obama the last time around.
The entire state Legislature is up for election, with House Republicans defending a 37-33 majority and Senate Democrats clinging to a 24-18 advantage.
Donald Trump defiantly campaigned without the endorsement of GOP Gov. Susana Martinez, courting an electorate that twice backed Barack Obama.
Hillary Clinton sought to leverage heavy Democratic participation in early voting, without making a campaign visit to the state.
Libertarian Party candidate Gary Johnson still commands a popular following here from his two terms as governor.
Comments