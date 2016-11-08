The Latest: Polls are staying open an hour later in Dover

The Latest on Election Day in New Hampshire (all times local):
7:20 p.m.
Polls are staying open for an extra hour in Dover because the city mistakenly sent an email to voters with the wrong closing time.
Voting was supposed to end at 7 p.m., but the New Hampshire Democratic Party sought a court order requiring polls to remain open until 8 p.m. after the incorrect time was given to voters.
Democratic Party chairman Ray Buckley says they wanted to ensure that all voters were able to exercise their right to vote. He says he's glad a judge granted the motion over an objection filed by the state Republican Party.
---
1:10 p.m.
State and election officials say a machine that stores and counts ballots temporarily stopped working at a polling place in Manchester, New Hampshire.
The U.S. attorney's office says concerned voters called to report that the machine stopped working Tuesday morning. New Hampshire uses paper ballots. Officials went on to collect them at the polling place, putting them in a box as they figured out how to fix the machine.
The machine was later up and running and accepting ballots. It wasn't immediately known how long it wasn't working.
---
This story has been corrected to show the U.S. attorney's office received the calls, not the attorney general's office.
---
9:45 a.m.
Voter turnout is strong at a number of New Hampshire's polls this Election Day.
Lines are well out into the parking lots at some places. In Dover, Foster's Daily Democrat reports there were more than 200 people in line just before 8:30 a.m. at one ward. Rather than force people to stand outside in the cold Tuesday, election officials let voters in and channeled them into a corridor in the building as they waited to vote.
Cars were crammed into other neighborhoods surrounding the polls.
---
7:45 a.m.
Lines are long on a frosty morning as voters crowd the polls in New Hampshire to cast their Election Day votes.
Gov. Maggie Hassan, a Democrat challenging Republican incumbent Kelly Ayotte for the U.S. Senate, cast her vote early Tuesday, as did Republican gubernatorial candidate Chris Sununu. He's facing Democratic challenger Colin Van Ostern.
In the 1st Congressional District, Republican U.S. Rep. Frank Guinta is running for re-election against Democrat Carol Shea-Porter, who is hoping to win back her seat. Independent candidate Shawn O'Connor is also running.
In the 2nd Congressional District, Democratic congresswoman Annie Kuster faces Republican challenger Jim Lawrence.
Secretary of State Bill Gardner predicts a record turnout of 738,000 voters.
