Most election polls open at 7 am across Montana

Montana voters head to the polls to choose their next president, governor, U.S. House representative and a range of down-ticket races.
Most polling stations across the state open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. They close at 8 p.m.
Even before the first poll opens, many Montana voters will have cast their absentee ballots. The Secretary of State's office says more than 279,000 absentee ballots had been received as of Monday morning.
There are more than 684,000 registered voters in the state.
Along with the top-of-the-ticket races, Montana voters will decide on an open seat for the state Supreme Court, four competitive statewide offices, 125 legislative seats and four citizen initiatives.
