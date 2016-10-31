If elected, Clinton faces awkward coexistence with Comey

2:32 Gloria Steinem encourages Clinton supporters to Get Out The Vote Pause

4:36 Trump, Clinton clash in first presidential debate

1:13 The real purpose of Obama’s trip to Cuba

2:57 Meet Merrick Garland, Supreme Court nominee

2:08 Cyclocross racers love rain and mud

2:21 Dia de Los Muertos celebration draws crowds to Eaton Plaza

3:10 101 year-old visits her childhood home on Van Ness Boulevard in Fresno

1:53 Watch hot air balloons launch at ClovisFest 2016

3:40 Highlights as Fresno State takes on Air Force in post-Tim DeRuyter era

0:57 Central's Johnson publicly announces his college choice