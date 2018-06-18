'I am the winner,' says Madera County supervisor candidate after latest votes counted

Three weeks after the June 5 primary, Madera County District 5 Supervisor Tom Wheeler can say he will serve a fourth term, he said.
"I am the winner!" he proclaimed Monday, saying that he got a call from the Madera County clerk's office Friday at 4:30 p.m. that gave him the impression his lead over his opponent likely wouldn't change and that it was safe to say he was re-elected. The win means the District 5 race will not head into a run-off in November.
"Now I can get back in the business of running this county," he said.
Pearl Carlotto, senior deputy clerk-recorder for Madera County, said Wheeler's celebration is justified. While the latest vote totals are still considered unofficial, Carlotto said Wheeler has a 400-vote lead and it does not appear that her office has many votes left to count, meaning Wheeler's lead should stand up.
Asked if he had been in touch with his opponent, Marc Sobel, Wheeler said he hadn't heard from him. Though, he expects a congratulatory call from Sobel. "He's supposed to call me, I'm the winner," Wheeler said.
The Madera County Clerk Recorder office released an update to vote totals on Friday. The latest numbers showed Wheeler increased his lead from the previous update to 51 percent of the vote while Sobel dropped slightly to 45.4 percent. A third candidate, H. Nokomis Hernandez, was at 3.5 percent.
Attempts to reach Sobel by phone were unsuccessful Monday. His campaign website appeared suspended Monday.
