Terrence, Mangano lead in quest for Fresno Superior Court seats

Two career Fresno prosecutors, William "Billy" Terrence and Robert Mangano, are ahead in the race for two open seats on the Fresno County Superior Court bench in Tuesday night's election.
Source: California Secretary of State's Office
Terrence, a homicide prosecutor with the Fresno County District Attorney's Office, is running against Fresno attorney Roger Wilson, a former prosecutor who has made a name for himself representing law enforcement. The winner will replace Judge Edward Sarkisian Jr., who is retiring.
In the other race, Senior Deputy District Attorney Robert Mangano is facing Deputy County Counsel Brent Woodward to replace Judge Dennis Peterson, who is also retiring.
Voting for a judge is rare, and eight Fresno County Superior Court judges ran unopposed in Tuesday night's election. Judge terms run for six years, and the pay is $200,042 a year.
According to the Secretary of State website, Mangano led fundraising with $68,694 in contribution and $36,441 in expenditures, for an ending balance of $32,253 as of April 21. During that same period, Woodward raised $7,766 and spent $5,024, leaving him with a balance of $2,742.
Terrence raised $52,924 as of April 21 and spent $19,250, leaving him with $33,674. Wilson raised $30,605 and spent $18,138, leaving him with $12,467.
Comments