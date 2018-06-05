Early returns show City Council seats may be destined for November runoffs

There will be at least two new faces on the Fresno City Council next year after voters winnowed the fields of candidates in Tuesday's primary election.
Three council seats were up for election: District 3, which encompasses southwest Fresno and the city's downtown area; District 5, covering the southeastern areas of the city; and District 7, which includes parts of central and east-central Fresno.
In District 3, early returns with about 44 percent of precincts counted showed that voters chose Miguel Arias leading a field of seven candidates seeking to replace Councilman Oliver Baines, who faced term limits after serving two four-year terms. The two top vote-getters after all the votes are counted will meet in a runoff in the Nov. 6 general election. Daren Miller, Craig Scharton, Larry Burrus and Tate Hill were locked in a close race for the second runoff spot.
Brian Whelan and Nelson Esparza were receiving the most votes in District 7's early returns and, if the results hold up, will move on to the November runoff from among three candidates. Like Baines, District 7 Councilman Clint Olivier was prevented by term limits from seeking re-election after two terms.
In District 5, incumbent Councilman Luis Chavez appeared to be destined for a runoff with challenger Paula Yang. The pair emerged from a field of four candidates.
Early returns from Tuesday were based on early vote-by-mail ballots that were received by the Fresno County Clerk's office before Election Day. Later results included votes cast by voters at polling precincts across the city. But the clerk's office will also need to process and count any vote-by-mail or provisional ballots turned in at polling places on Tuesday, as well as mailed ballots postmarked on or before Tuesday that are received by Friday.
And that could be a lot of ballots. Estimates by electoral research firm Political Data Inc. indicate that nearly 14,800 vote-by-mail ballots were sent out to voters in District 3, more than 16,000 in District 5, and about 13,400 in District 7. As of Monday, however, the firm estimated that more than 10,000 ballots had yet to be returned in each of the three council districts. The county clerk has until July 5 to finalize the counts and certify the election.
District 3
The early results in District 3 sets up the prospect of a long wait before candidates know for sure who will be in a November runoff. Miguel Arias, 40, a member of the State Center Community College District board of trustees and a communications spokesman for the Fresno Unified School District, was the leading vote-getter among early mail-in returns with about 32 percent of the ballots.
Daren Miller, 52, a middle-school counselor with the Madera Unified School District, was running second with nearly 15 percent of the votes. Miller is a former teacher, coach and principal at schools in the Fresno area and is working on a doctorate degree in educational leadership from Fresno State. He also ran for City Council in 2010.
Businessman Tate Hill was running at about 13 percent, while former City Councilman Craig Scharton and real estate broker Larry Burrus each were at about 12 percent. Two other candidates were trailing the pack: Kimberly Tapscott-Munson at about 10 percent and Sean Sanchez at about 6 percent.
Hill, 39, is the former president/CEO of the Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce. He is a senior manager at a nonprofit that provides technical and financial consulting to small businesses, and owns a communications consulting company. Hill previously ran for City Council in 2010. Hill was endorsed by Baines, the current council member for the district.
Scharton, 56, is eying a potential return to the council after more than 30 years. He served a four-year term on the City Council in what was then District 1 from 1987 to 1991. He is a longtime advocate for downtown revitalization, and was a supporter of the project that converted the six-block Fulton Mall back into a traffic-bearing Fulton Street in 2017. He was the interim president/CEO of the Downtown Fresno Partnership and previously worked as the city's business development director.
Burrus, 66, a real estate broker and contractor, has been active on projects in southwest Fresno.
Tapscott-Munson, 54, is a retired school librarian who was among the plaintiffs in a lawsuit by west Fresno residents against the owners of a rendering plant in their neighborhood because of odors and fears of health effects.
Sanchez, 48, is a real estate and property management professional.
District 5
Chavez, 38, appears headed for a runoff with challenger Yang in his bid for re-election, according to early returns. Chavez received about 42 percent of the votes, while Yang was puling in 37 percent.
Before he was elected in his own right to replace Sal Quintero, who won a seat on the Fresno County Board of Supervisors, Chavez worked as Quintero's chief of staff. His resume also includes stints as a staffer for former Fresno County Supervisor Susan Anderson and serving as a program director for Big Brothers/Big Sisters and the Central Valley Health Network.
Chavez was unsuccessful in a 2014 challenge to state Sen. Andy Vidak, R-Hanford.
Yang, 51, is a news anchor for a Hmong television channel and an advocate for the Hmong community on issues such as domestic violence and human trafficking.
Trailing in the race were Jose Barraza, 65, and small-business owner Paul "Paully" Condon, 42.
Barraza ran against Chavez and one other candidate in the 2016 special election. He formerly served as Fresno County's economic development director, and now is a real estate broker and contractor. He has also been an advocate for establishing a new regional soccer park in southeast Fresno.
District 7
The likely runoff in District 7 will pit top vote-getters Brian Whelan, 34, a local business and employment attorney, and Nelson Esparza, 27, a member of the Fresno County Board of Education. Whelan was receiving about 40 percent of the votes while Esparza received 39 percent in early returns Tuesday.
Whelan ran an unsuccessful campaign for Congress in 2012, when he challenged Rep. Jim Costa, D-Fresno, in what was the newly formed 16th Congressional District. Whelan received the endorsement of departing Councilman Clint Olivier, as well as endorsements from Fresno Mayor Lee Brand, Police Chief Jerry Dyer and others.
While the City Council is ostensibly a nonpartisan office, Esparza received the endorsement of the Fresno County Democratic Party, as well as backing from the Fresno-Madera-Tulare-Kings Central Labor Council. Earlier this year he ran afoul of city campaign finance laws, transferring money from a school board campaign committee to his council campaign. He paid a $500 penalty to the city and repaid the transferred money; the city later changed its election rules.
Running third in the race is Veva Islas, 49, who founded the Fresno-based Cultiva La Salud in 2005 to promote health equity for families. She is also a board member for other organizations including the Community Water Center, Latino coalition for a Healthy California and the San Joaquin Valley Democratic Club. Islas received several notable endorsements from outside the council district, including United Farm Workers co-founder Dolores Huerta and state Senator Kevin de Leon, D-Los Angeles.
