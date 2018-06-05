Mail-in ballots hint at voter turnout, especially in Devin Nunes' congressional district

As election day begins, the return of thousands of mail-in ballots Monday provided an early glimpse into voter turnout.

In the highly anticipated race for California's 22nd Congressional District currently held by Tulare Republican Devin Nunes, about 23 percent of mail-in ballots have come back so far.

Republican ballots outnumber Democrats by around 8,000. About 50 percent of Republican by-mail ballots have already been returned, while 34 percent of Democratic ballots have been counted. Six candidates are on the ballot: Nunes; Democrats Andrew Janz, Ricardo Franco and Bobby Bliatout; Libertarian Billy Merryman; and nonpartisan Brian Carroll.

There's less turnout for Democrat Jim Costa's 16th District and Republican David Valadao's 21st, which is not surprising given Nunes' polarizing visibility.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

About 18 percent of mail-in ballots have been returned in the 16th, with Democrats outnumbering Republicans by about 3,400. Costa and first-time Republican candidate Elizabeth Heng are the only candidates on the ballot.

In the 21st, around 19 percent of early ballots are in. Democrats outnumber Republicans by about 1,500 so far, but that's not surprising given the district's demographics. Valadao has routinely triumphed despite the Democratic advantage. This year, he's facing TJ Cox.

The top two candidates in California congressional races, regardless of party, move on to the November general election.

In Fresno's two most competitive council races, District 3 and District 7, Democratic returns outnumber Republicans by three to one. The races are nonpartisan, but the returns would seem to be bad news for Brian Whelan in District 7. He hopes the two Democrats, Nelson Esparza and Veva Islas, will split the vote enough for him to capture 50 percent plus one vote and avoid the runoff in November.