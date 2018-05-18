Elizabeth Heng: The daughter of refugees and former D.C. staffer now challenges Costa

SHARE COPY LINK Fresno native Elizabeth Heng announcing her run for Congress, against Jim Costa, talks about long-overdue changes in the Central Valley that she envisions happening, while visiting her family’s Rasmey Market, where she worked as a child. John Walker The Fresno Bee

Fresno native Elizabeth Heng announcing her run for Congress, against Jim Costa, talks about long-overdue changes in the Central Valley that she envisions happening, while visiting her family’s Rasmey Market, where she worked as a child. John Walker The Fresno Bee