Smith pulls ahead of Crocker in Tulare County supervisor race

In early returns of Tuesday’s runoff election for Tulare County Supervisors District 1, Kuyler Crocker had a slight lead over Dennis Smith, but it didn’t last long.
As more votes were counted, Crocker had 48.7 percent of the vote compared to 50.4 percent for Smith. Seven of 72 precincts had reported and many mail ballots were counted. .
The release of the county’s election results was delayed by several hours because of long lines of voters and a lack of paper ballots at some Tulare County polling places.
District 1 includes Lindsay, Exeter, Farmersville, Three Rivers and east Visalia. Incumbent Allen Ishida of Lindsay did not seek re-election.
Crocker, 29, is a citrus farmer and utility company energy adviser.
Smith, 64, co-owns a business supplying doors and construction materials to homebuilders and custom homes.
Crocker said late Tuesday that the election was too close to call.
“It’s very close, but I’m cautiously optimistic,” he said when the first returns showed him ahead. “There’s a ton of votes left to count.”
Both Smith and Crocker are farmer-friendly Republicans who said water for farmers – in the district and for agriculture in general – was the No. 1 issue in the election.
Smith, a member of the Tulare County Republican Central Committee who is active in the Central Valley Tea Party, did not mince words during the campaign when he said that he views regulation of groundwater as an attack on private property rights.
“Water is a private property right,” he said. “I’m not just going to sit here and be told what to do by the state.” If elected, he’d work with other counties to challenge the new Sustainable Groundwater Management Act, he said.
Crocker portrayed himself as more reasonable in tone than Smith.
“I have a broad range of support from people who know and understand the issues,” he said during the campaign.
Crocker obtained endorsements from Ishida and from primary election opponents John Elliott of Three Rivers and Ted Macaulay of Exeter. A question in the campaign was whether those who voted for Elliott and Macaulay and other candidates in the primary would vote for Crocker in Tuesday’s election.
