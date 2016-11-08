Link, Cox pull ahead in races for Visalia council

A Visalia City Council incumbent appeared to be winning election to his fifth term in office and a former council member had a commanding lead over a member of the planning commission in Tuesday’s election for two council seats.
This is the first year that council members have been elected by district in the city after years of citywide elections.
The release of the county’s election results was delayed by several hours because of long lines of voters and a lack of paper ballots at some Tulare County polling places.
With eight of nine precincts reporting in Visalia City Council District 1, Phil Cox was ahead of Adam Peck by 55.4 percent to 43.9 percent. District 1 covers north-central Visalia and a portion of central Visalia.
Cox said he would not claim victory but said “I’m very pleased with that.” But he said experience tells him it is not likely that his opponent would gain enough votes to make up the difference.
Peck, 46, is a member of the Visalia Planning Commission, and Cox, 59, is a county supervisor who was defeated in June by Visalia Councilwoman Amy Shuklian. He previously served on the Visalia City Council.
Meanwhile, in the Visalia council race for District 2, incumbent Bob Link, 79, was challenged by Adam Arakelian, 58, a retired firefighter, and Susanne Gundy, 74, a retired county employee. District 2 covers southeast Visalia.
With six of 10 precincts reporting, Link was well ahead with 56.5 percent of the vote compared to 32.2 percent for Arakelian and 10.3 percent for Gundy.
Issues in the election included how the city should deal with homelessness, prior elective experience and funding for police, fire and city streets.
Also on the ballot in Visalia was Measure N, the proposed half-cent sales tax for police, fire, streets and parks. It appeared to be passing with 63.7 percent in favor. It needed a simple majority to pass.
It was placed on the ballot by the Visalia council and was billed as the “essential services” measure. It’s a general tax, but the council passed an ordinance specifying how it would be spent if it passes.
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold
Comments