Central Unified: One incumbent ahead, Measure C on its way to approval

Early election results show one longtime incumbent on the Central Unified School District’s Board of Trustees leading her race, while two newcomers are ahead in the other two races.
Central Unified was one of the more quiet school board elections, with issues centered around the district’s growing pains and improving student academics, which attracted a slate of newcomers wanting faster change.
With 28 percent of the precincts reporting, incumbent Terry Cox was leading the Area 6 race, where she is challenged by Richard Martinez Jr., a management consultant and U.S. Army veteran. Martinez, who is married to the president of the Central Unified Teachers Association, ran unsuccessfully for the school board in 1996. Cox had 57.7 percent of the votes to Martinez’s 42 percent.
Richard Solis, a Fresno County caseworker, led the Area 5 race with 37.2 percent of the vote. He was ahead of incumbent Cynthia Berube, a nurse practitioner, who had 33 percent, and raisin grower Randy Rocca, who was trailing at 29 percent. Seventy-one percent of the precincts were reporting in Area 5.
A new face will represent Area 3. Medical sales consultant Phillip Cervantes leads opponent Maria Petrogonas Brar, a web designer and mother. Cervantes, a longtime community service volunteer who grew up in Biola, had 52.4 percent of the vote to Brar’s 47.2 percent with 54 percent of the precincts reporting.
Voters in Central Unified were also asked to approve Measure C, an $87.3 million bond to renovate, upgrade and modernize schools and to build much needed new buildings. The measure requires 55 percent approval. Early results show the measure on its way to approval with 67 percent voting yes.
