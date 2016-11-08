Valley Congressional incumbents up in early polling results

Early results point to reelection for incumbents in five central San Joaquin Valley Congressional seats.
District 21
The race for the 21st Congressional District was by far the most contentious. Incumbent David Valadao, a Republican from Hanford, and Bakersfield Democrat Emilio Huerta traded personal and political attacks across the airwaves in the weeks leading up to the election.
The first update from Fresno and Kings counties show Valadao has 58 percent to Huerta’s 42 percent with 70 percent of precincts reporting.
The heavily favored Valadao dwarfed his opponent in campaign fundraising, gathering $2.5 million to Huerta’s $600,000. But Huerta, a lawyer and the son of United Farm Workers of America co-founder Dolores Huerta, received a shot in the arm by way of an $844,221 investment from the Democrat-aligned House Majority PAC. American Action Network, an advocacy organization affiliated with the Republican-aligned Congressional Leadership Fund, countered with a $750,000 boost for Valadao.
In the June primary, Valadao captured 54 percent of the vote to Huerta’s 24 percent and Fowler Democrat Daniel Parra’s 22 percent.
District 16
In District 16, incumbent Jim Costa opened up a lead of 55 percent to 45 percent on return challenger Republican Johnny Tacherra. Costa, a Fresno Democrat, narrowly defeated the Fresno County dairyman in 2014. About 72 percent of voting precincts have reported results.
Costa had a wide fundraising gap from the beginning, raising $1.7 million to Tacherra’s $486,000.
Costa received 56 percent of the vote in June to Tacherra’s 33 percent. Madera County Supervisor David Rogers gained 11 percent.
District 22
In District 22, Devin Nunes, the Republican incumbent from Tulare, holds a big lead over Democrat Louie Campos, a paralegal. Nunes is up 68 percent to Campos’ 32 percent with 37 percent of precincts reporting.
District 23
Republican incumbent Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield leads Democrat Wendy Reed in District 23. McCarthy has 71 percent to Reed’s 29 with 32 percent of precincts reporting.
District 4
Tom McClintock, the Republican incumbent from Elk Grove, leads Democrat Bob Derlet of Twain Harte. He has 61 percent to Derlet’s 39 percent with 10 percent of precincts reporting.
