Incumbents open early lead in race for Clovis Unified seats

Clovis Unified School District incumbents have taken an early lead after the count of absentee ballots.
The three incumbents are well ahead with 12.9 percent of precincts reporting.
Chris Casado is leading with 46.7 percent over Mike Pack with 29.1 percent and Matt Castiglione with 24 percent.
Ginny Hovsepian is leading over Sandy Torosian, 55.4 percent to 28.3 percent. Isabel Machado is third with 16 percent.
Brian Heryford, the third incumbent, with 64.4 percent, leads Jacob Belemjian, who has 35.2 percent.
In the race involving former school board member Scott Troescher and Dr. Steven Fogg, Fogg is leading with 71.4 percent of the vote.
The school board initially refused to drop a dress code that banned boys from wearing long hair and earrings despite concerns that the policy broke laws protecting gender expression. In a revote, the board later adopted a gender-neutral policy.
The incumbents ultimately voted to change the dress code. Trustees supporting it, although reluctantly, were Casado, Heryford and Hovsepian. They are running on a slate with Troescher, a former board member.
It generated a still-simmering debate that brought out community members, some who formed a group opposing the incumbents after the vote was reversed.
Fogg, who says he’s not part of the opposition slate, is running against Troescher. The winner will replace Richard Lake, a board member who opposed the board’s final decision on the new dress code.
Hovsepian’s other opponent, Machado, supported the dress code revision.
The incumbents have said that while their personal beliefs don’t match state and federal directives, they have to follow the law. While the board was criticized by organizations like the American Civil Liberties Union for its initial decision and threatened with legal action, some say trustees aren’t doing enough to stand up for “the Clovis way of life.”
Stop the Madness, a parents group, urged the school board to fight laws ranging from the Common Core standards to policies designed to protect LGBTQ student rights. Parents in the group have even offered to bankroll any potential litigation that could come from such opposition. The conservative group endorsed newcomers Belemjian, Castiglione, Fogg and Torosian.
Marc Benjamin: 559-441-6166, @beebenjamin
