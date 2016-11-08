Fresno mayor: Brand takes lead over Perea in early ballot tally

Lee Brand, who finished a distant second to Henry R. Perea in a five-person June primary election to be Fresno’s next mayor, has turned it around in the initial vote count Tuesday.
The vote count – which only includes 40,227 mail ballots returned or early ballots cast before Tuesday – showed Brand, currently a Fresno City councilman, with 54 percent of the vote, and Perea, a Fresno County supervisor, with 45.7 percent. .
Both campaigns had been dissecting the early mail ballots, trying to figure out which candidate had the edge.
As of Monday, 45 percent of the mail ballots returned were from Democrats and 37 percent were Republicans.
That looked to benefit Perea. Though the race is officially non-partisan, he’s a Democrat, while Brand is a Republican.
On the other hand, those who voted early tended to be older, with almost 60 percent of the ballots coming from voters over 55, while only 16 percent were from those between 18 and 35 years old. Also, Latino voters make up only 23 percent of the early voting, which is 12 percent below their registration.
In addition, almost 48 percent of those who have already voted are from City Council districts 2 and 6 – the north part of city. District 6, which covers northeast Fresno, is Brand’s current council district.
All these, at least on paper, these should all benefit Brand.
What is unknown is how things go from here. Historically, Republicans voted early and Democrats came on at the end. If history holds true, Perea should close the gap.
Brand and Perea initially were two of five candidates seeking to replace Swearengin. Community leader H. Spees, former Fresno County Supervisor Doug Vagim and Richard Renteria were eliminated in the June primary election.
Perea came in first in June with 44.7 percent, but he was unable to reach 50 percent, which would have given him an outright win. Brand moved on as the runner-up, winning 30.8 percent of the vote.
But Brand closed the gap, likely picking up most of the Spees and Vagim voters, who are also Republicans. Polling done by just about everyone showed a race too close to call.
The two candidates picked at each other, saying the other lacked the leadership skills to be Fresno’s fourth “strong mayor.”
Brand dominated the money battle, cobbling together more than $900,000 and counting – raising a total of $662,719, loaning his campaign the maximum $100,000 and transferring another $143,276 from his Fresno council.
Perea raised $620,502 and counting. That amount includes around $87,000 that he moved from his supervisor account.
John Ellis: 559-441-6320, @johnellis24
