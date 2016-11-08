Fresno Unified: Measure X, Jonasson Rosas and Cazares headed for victory

Measure X, the $225 million school bond that would renovate campuses in the Fresno Unified School District, was headed for a clear victory, according to early results Tuesday.
With 18 percent of precincts reporting, 61 percent of voters have approved the bond measure. Measure X will maintain the current tax rate.
For seats on the Fresno Unified school board, candidates Elizabeth Jonasson Rosas and Claudia Cazares are in the lead.
With 10 percent of precincts reporting, Jonasson Rosas had 69 percent of the vote. With 7 percent of precincts reporting, Cazares had 50 percent of the votes.
In a rare move, Fresno Unified school board members Brooke Ashjian and Carol Mills actively campaigned against the bond’s passage, alleging district leaders were not transparent enough about how the money would be used.
Fresno Unified is currently under federal investigation for the use of funds that came from Measure Q – a bond passed in 2010. The district was subpoenaed last year regarding no-bid contracts paid for with taxpayer money.
Elizabeth Jonasson Rosas, who works as a liaison and community engagement director for the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission, would represent the Roosevelt High area. She says she will focus on career-tech education and increasing parent involvement.
She is currently beating out former teacher and principal Yuritzy Villasenor.
Jonasson Rosas is in a relationship with outgoing school board president Luis Chavez, who is running for a seat on the Fresno City Council. Chavez also represented the Roosevelt High region.
Claudia Cazares, a project manager for Granville Homes and a mother of three students in the district, would represent the Hoover High region, replacing trustee Janet Ryan. Ryan is retiring after serving 12 years on the school board.
She is barely winning the votes over Jack Jarvis, a retired Fresno Unified principal.
Cazares says she will focus on fiscal responsibility in the district, vowing to “trim bureaucracy,” and increase campus safety.
Trustee Carol Mills, an attorney who represents the Fresno High area, ran unopposed in the election. She has been on the board for 12 years.
