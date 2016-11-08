Bredefeld, Chavez hold early lead for Fresno City Council seats

2:19 Valley marching band off to national competition Pause

0:50 Fresno man says he was fired for medical marijuana use

2:32 Fresno County sheriff's sergeant shot and killed

0:49 Your voice: Clovis voter Chris Bingham reluctantly voted for Trump

0:12 Shooting leaves two polling places on lockdown

1:34 What did the Clovis Unified board candidates debate at their forum?

1:23 SWAT targets Strother Street gang in major sweep

1:54 Highlights of Two Cities Marathon through Fresno and Clovis

2:49 Meet Daniel Meyer, the second conductor candidate for the Fresno Philharmonic