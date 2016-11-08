Fresno County voting going smoothly – except for one woman’s vote-by-mail surprise

Elections in Fresno County were flowing smoothly through midday Tuesday – with the exception of at least one voter who realized she didn’t have a polling place.
“As far as I know, everything is good,” Fresno County elections chief Brandi Orth said late Tuesday morning. “All of our polling places opened on time today … It’s been pretty steady here downtown.”
But it wasn’t smooth sailing for Lauren Stephens, who lives in an unincorporated area of Fresno County south of Clovis. She tried to double check her polling place on her sample ballot Monday night, only to learn that her precinct had switched to vote by mail only.
Stephens says she never received a vote-by-mail ballot. The complication appears to stem from an incorrect address, with Stephens saying she learned she’d been dropped from the voter rolls because of returned mail.
Orth explained that some precincts are switched to vote by mail when there’s not many people in them.
“When a geographic area has less than 250 voters, the law provides that they are to vote by mail,” she said.
Orth said voters are notified of such changes when the ballot is mailed to them and on their sample ballot.
Stephens ended up voting provisionally at her former polling place. The precinct didn’t have the appropriate ballot, leaving her puzzled at Clovis Unified School District races when she lives in the Sanger school district. Stephens’ vote will count in the elections she’s eligible to vote in, Orth said.
Orth said she hasn’t heard of anyone else in that precinct facing these difficulties. Anyone in Fresno County in a similar situation should come to the Elections Office at 2221 Kern St. in downtown Fresno, where they have the appropriate ballot, Orth said. Other county elections offices are similarly set up to handle voting issues.
“The best thing is to come to our office and we can handle any kind of situation here directly,” Orth said.
Other notes from Election Day
▪ The machine was “out for repair” early Tuesday at the polling place at Second Church of Christ Scientist at Shaw and College avenues just east of Fig Garden Village. Voters had to manually feed their ballot into the box.
▪ The California Secretary of State’s office is operating a toll-free voter hotline. Voters can call to ask election-related questions, to file complaints, or to confidentially report potential election fraud or voter intimidation. Call 800-345-8683 (VOTE) or 800-232-8682 (VOTA, for Spanish language).
Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough
