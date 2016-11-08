Out and about on Election Day: What we’re seeing, hearing

The Bee’s Barbara Anderson is out and about Tuesday visiting Fresno-area polling places to talk with voters.
First stop: Her own polling place in Clovis, where she is standing in line for the first time in 16 years of voting at Bonaventure Park. Here’s Barbara’s first report:
▪ Chris Bingham, 63, of Clovis, voted for Donald Trump – but without enthusiasm.
“I’m disappointed in a system that provided us with two people that seem to have more troubles than the average citizens,” he said.
Bingham said he voted for Trump because of the candidate’s stand on the Second Amendment. But neither presidential candidate represented the average voter, he said.
Bingham has not missed a presidential election since turning 18, the first year the law changed to allow those who are 18 to vote. This election, Bingham said, “is probably the worst I have ever had to make a decision in.”
Check back during the day for more from Barbara.
▪ The California Secretary of State’s office is operating a toll-free voter hotline. Voters can call to ask election-related questions, to file complaints, or to confidentially report potential election fraud or voter intimidation. Call 800-345-8683 (VOTE) or 800-232-8682 (VOTA, for Spanish language).
