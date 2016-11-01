Have a mail-in ballot? Here are tips on making it count

Voters who have a mail-in ballot are like anyone who heads to a polling place on Election Day: Mail-in ballots can be turned in Nov. 8 to be counted.
If the envelope is postmarked by Election Day and received by the elections office within three days, it is counted.
Here are other key things to know as you prepare to cast votes for president and candidates in local city, county and school board races:
▪ Fresno County vote-by-mail ballots only need one postage stamp to mail, not two. Remember to sign your ballot envelope or it won’t count. The county election’s office will notify voters who did not sign their envelopes and give them up to eight days after the election to sign.
▪ What if your dog eats your ballot or you lose it? That already happened to one voter this fall. Bring whatever pieces of the ballot and envelope you have left to the county elections office at 2221 Kern St. in downtown Fresno. Election workers will void the ballot and issue a new one. The office is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Voters can also go to their polling place on Election Day and cast a provisional ballot. That said, the election office prefers voters take care of it before Nov. 8 at the downtown Fresno office.
▪ For the moment, ballot selfies are not allowed. Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill in September that repeals the 125-year-old state law barring voters from showing people their marked ballots, but it does not take effect until Jan. 1, 2017.
The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit Monday in federal court challenging two statutes that prohibit voters from sharing ballot selfies. A hearing will be Wednesday before a federal judge in San Francisco.
▪ Secretary of State Alex Padilla launched on Tuesday a “Vote California” smartphone application that allows Californians to check their voter status, find polling locations and view a guide to propositions.
BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee
Fresno County election information
▪ Polling places are open Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
▪ 10 drive-through ballot drop-off sites will be open on Election Day. Starting Monday, a secure steel drop-off box will be installed in front of the elections office on Kern Street in downtown Fresno where people can drop off their ballots through Election Day.
▪ Visit www.co.fresno.ca.us/elections or call 559-600-8683 for polling places, sample ballots and election night results in Fresno County
▪ Visit www.sos.ca.gov for statewide election information
