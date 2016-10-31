Here are many ways to learn about candidates and issues, and to figure out where to vote

Here are some websites and tools to help you vote with confidence that 1) you understand the issues and have figured out the candidates and 2) you won’t get lost looking for your polling place.
- Of course, we must top this list with The Bee’s voter guide, which is packed with information about and statements from candidates in the Valley’s top races, along with details about school-bond issues and other measures.
- Where do you go to vote? If you’re in Fresno County, look it up here. Use other links for voting precincts in Tulare County, Madera County and Kings County.
- Ballot.fyi bills itself as “the quickest non-partisan guide ... about California’s state propositions.”
- HeadCount has a great one-stop-shopping page for California voters.
- On your phone, find your polling location by texting “where” to 788683 (that’s RTVOTE). Brought to you by Rock the Vote.
- Follow the Voting Info Project on Twitter (@VotingInfo) for all kinds of election nuggets.
- For California state and federal races, and generally all the nuts and bolts of voting, you can go straight to the source: the state Secretary of State’s election page.
Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59
Comments