Read this to learn about the measures on your ballot in the Nov. 8 election

School bonds, public facility bonds and public safety taxes are among the measures joining already crowded ballots for the Nov. 8 election in the central San Joaquin Valley.
Thirty-seven local measures have been put before voters in Fresno, Kings, Madera and Tulare counties. That’s in addition to the 17 statewide ballot measures on the ballot, as well as the presidential election.
Most of the measures involve school bonds, public safety taxes or other measures to support local government. But Coalinga has placed three measures on the city ballot, two of them relating to marijuana businesses. The third would impose term limits. Voters in the Kingsburg and Corcoran health care districts are being asked to approve the sale of facilities.
You can learn more about each local measure by going to The Bee’s online voter guide, fblinks.com/vguide.
Here’s a rundown of what’s on local ballots, and what’s needed for the measures to pass.
Fresno County
Measure A: Sanger Unified School District, $60 million bond for school improvements. (55 percent needed to pass)
Measure C: Central Unified School District, $87.3 million bond for school improvements. (55 percent needed to pass)
Measure D: City of Coalinga term limits, allowing no more than two consecutive four-year terms. (Simple majority)
Measure E: City of Coalinga, to impose a tax on commercial marijuana facilities. (Simple majority)
Measure G: City of Coalinga, to allow just one marijuana dispensary within the city, and tax it. (Simple majority)
Measure J: Fowler Unified School District, $42 million bond for school improvements. (55 percent needed to pass)
Measure K: Kerman Unified School District, $27 million bond for school improvements. (55 percent needed to pass)
Measure L: City of Fresno charter amendment, allowing for electronic submission of bids. (Simple majority)
Measure M: City of Kerman 3/4 -cent sales tax for public facilities. ( 2/3 needed to pass)
Measure N: Coalinga-Huron Recreation and Park District, $14.9 million bond for park facilities and equipment. ( 2/3 needed to pass)
Measure O: Selma Unified School District, $30.8 million bond for school improvements. (55 percent needed to pass)
Measure P: City of Selma $4 million bond for police facilities. ( 2/3 needed to pass)
Measure Q: City of Parlier parcel tax for public safety. ( 2/3 needed to pass)
Measure R: Coalinga-Huron Joint Unified School District, $39 million bond for school improvements. (55 percent needed to pass)
Measure S: City of Sanger to extend for 10 years existing 3/4 -cent public safety sales tax. ( 2/3 needed to pass)
Measure T: Fresno County charter amendment, shifting appointment of chief probation officer from Superior Court judges to the county administrator, with approval of the county Board of Supervisors. (Simple majority)
Measure U: Fresno County charter amendment, to update the charter for such areas as public works director, public administrator, county constable. (Simple majority)
Measure V: Caruthers Unified School District, $6 million bond for school improvements. (55 percent needed to pass)
Measure W: City of Firebaugh wireless tax, extending the existing utility users tax to cellphones and other wireless services. (Simple majority)
Measure X: Fresno Unified School District, $225 million bond for school improvements. (55 percent needed to pass)
Kings County
Measure K: Kings County 1/4 -cent public safety sales tax. ( 2/3 needed to pass)
Measure L: Lemoore Union High School District, $24 million bond for school improvements. (55 percent needed to pass)
Measure S: Reef-Sunset Unified School District, $12 million bond for school improvements. (55 percent needed to pass)
Measure T: Corcoran Hospital District, sale and transfer of hospital facilities. (Simple majority)
Measure U: Hanford Elementary School District, $24 million bond for school improvements. (55 percent needed to pass)
Measure V: Armona Elementary School District, $6.5 million bond for school improvements. (55 percent needed to pass)
Measure Y: Pioneer Union Elementary School District, $7 million bond for school improvements. (55 percent needed to pass)
Madera County
Measure J: Chowchilla Elementary School District, $13 million bond for school improvements.
Measure K: City of Madera 1/2 -cent sales tax for public safety.
Tulare County
Measure K: Exeter Unified School District, $18 million bond for school improvements. (55 percent needed to pass)
Measure L: Burton School District, $6.5 million bond for school improvements. (55 percent needed to pass)
Measure M: Earlimart Elementary School District, $6.7 million bond for school improvements. (55 percent needed to pass)
Measure N: City of Visalia 1/2 -cent sales tax for public safety. ( 2/3 needed to pass)
Multi-county measures
Measure B: Kingsburg Tri-County Health Care District, sale and transfer of former district hospital (Fresno, Kings, Tulare counties). (Simple majority)
Measure H: Firebaugh-Las Deltas Unified School District, $15 million bond for school improvements (Fresno, Madera counties). (55 percent needed to pass)
Measure J: Kern Community College District, $502.8 million bond for school improvements (Tulare, Kern counties). (55 percent needed to pass)
Measure W: Hanford Joint Union High School District, $33 million bond for school improvements (Kings, Tulare counties). (55 percent needed to pass)
Comments