Fresno mayor candidates endured early struggles

Lee Brand and Henry R. Perea are vying to be Fresno’s next mayor.
Ahead of the Nov. 8 election, Bee political reporter John Ellis spent weeks talking to the candidates and others about what has shaped each man’s life and career.
Interestingly, both grew up in southeast Fresno.
Learn more about the men who hope to become leader of a city of a half-million people:
Brand rises above roots to achieve business success, seek mayor’s office
Perea looks to cap political career by becoming Fresno’s next mayor
Comments