Watch live: Fresno’s mayoral candidates Perea, Brand face off in downtown forum

Henry Perea and Lee Brand, the two candidates to become Fresno’s next mayor, are debating Wednesday evening at the Warnors Theatre in downtown Fresno starting at 6:30 p.m. A live stream of the debate will be available here.
As the debate gets underway, perhaps 60 people are in the audience at the Warnors Theatre.
It is the second debate this week between Brand, who now serves on the Fresno City Council, and Perea, a member of the Fresno County Board of Supervisors. The two are running in the Nov. 8 general election to succeed two-term and termed-out Mayor Ashley Swearengin.
Brand, a real-estate businessman, is wrapping up his second four-year term on the Fresno City Council representing District 6, the northeastern part of the city. Perea is a member of the Fresno County Board of Supervisors, completing his second term in the District 3 board seat representing metropolitan central and south-central areas of Fresno. Perea previously served two terms on the Fresno City Council.
Fresno Bee political reporter John Ellis, Fresno State political science professor Jeff Cummins and Elliot Balch of the Downtown Fresno Partnership are the moderators for the foum. The event sponsors are The Bee, One Putt Broadcasting and the Downtown Fresno Partnership.
Questions from Ellis and Cummins are likely to focus on public safety, economic development and redevelopment efforts in downtown Fresno.
Perea was the top vote-getter in the June primary election from a field of five candidates, but fell short of an outright majority of the votes cast. That forced a runoff with Brand, who came in second in the June vote.
