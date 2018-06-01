Feinstein tells Valley Children's: 'Know that you have a friend.'

A 21-day-old baby had U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein overwhelmed with emotion Friday during a tour at Valley Children's Hospital in Madera County.
Feinstein, who turns 85 this month, described seeing the baby attached to tubes and grasping his mother's hand. "It makes me realize how fragile life is and how it has to be protected," she said after the tour.
The daughter and wife of San Francisco surgeons, Feinstein told doctors and staff gathered at the hospital that they could "know that you have a friend."
Children's hospitals rely on Medicaid (Medi-Cal in California) to take care of children, and the senator said: "We intend to protect it in the House and Senate."
At Valley Children's Hospital, 80 percent of the children who need to spend a night at the hospital are covered by Medi-Cal, said Todd Suntrapak, chief executive officer.
"We are going to keep these hospitals alive, well, well-staffed and well-equipped with the best that we have to save lives," Feinstein said.
A Democrat, Feinstein is up for re-election in November and is vying for a sixth term in the U.S. Senate. Asked about her longevity in Congress, she said, "I know I can go the course. I know how to monitor my own body."
