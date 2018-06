Delaine Eastin takes Jerry Brown to task over the need for preschool Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former Superintendent of Public Instruction Delaine Eastin talks about why Gov. Jerry Brown doesn't understand the need for public preschool education in California. Emily Zentner Sacramento Bee Editorial Board ×

SHARE COPY LINK Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former Superintendent of Public Instruction Delaine Eastin talks about why Gov. Jerry Brown doesn't understand the need for public preschool education in California. Emily Zentner Sacramento Bee Editorial Board