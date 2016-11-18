Trump supporters are using his name at Starbucks in a protest against Starbucks

1:56 Disappointed voters look to local leaders for a way to move forward Pause

1:39 Fresno mayor candidate Henry R. Perea

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

1:50 Prep football playoffs: No. 3 Hanford 36, No. 6 Kingsburg 21

0:41 Nearly 1,000 pot plants found in Fresno house, sheriff says

0:59 Pregnant woman dies in shooting but baby saved

0:50 Protest at Fresno City College against North Dakota pipeline

2:42 Fresno Chaffee Zoo's lion cub is five ridiculously adorable weeks old

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest