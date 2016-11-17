North Carolina’s Mark Walker elected leader of conservative Republican Study Committee

Heading into his second term, U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, a Republican from Greensboro, N.C., has picked up a key leadership position among conservative members of Congress.
Walker on Wednesday was elected chairman of the Republican Study Committee, a conservative caucus among House Republicans. The current chairman is Texas Rep. Bill Flores.
U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C.
The Republican Study Committee advocates for a balanced budget, reduced federal government regulations, and repealing the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare.
In a news statement, Walker said Wednesday he’s focused on ushering in a “bold conservative vision for America.”
“Looking at the election results, it is clear the American people want to reclaim constitutional principles and reinvigorate our economy. It is unacceptable for us not to deliver on the faith the voters have invested in us,” Walker said.
Before joining Congress in January 2015 from North Carolina’s 6th Congressional District, Walker served as minister at Greensboro’s Lawndale Baptist Church. His wife Kelly is a flight trauma nurse. They have three children.
Walker’s district includes parts of Durham, Alamance and Orange counties and all of Caswell, Person, Rockingham, Surry and Stokes counties.
