Pelosi, under fire by younger Democrats, says problem isn’t the party agenda

Facing a serious challenge to her leadership, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi insisted Thursday that the Democrats’ problem is communication, not its views.
Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, is seriously considering running against Pelosi, a California Democrat and the first female Speaker of the House.
He cites the Democrats’ latest losses in Congress. “The definition of insanity,” he told CNN Thursday, “is to do the same thing over and over again.”
Also reportedly weighing a challenge is Rep. Joseph Crowley, D-N.Y., 54, the fifth-ranking Democratic leaders. Leadership elections that were supposed to be held this week were postponed until Nov. 30, after Congress returns from a Thanksgiving recess.
Both Crowley and Ryan represent working-class districts. Democrats fared poorly with white working-class voters, losing key Midwestern states.
Democratic House members, meeting privately Thursday morning, reportedly had a vigorous discussion about how to proceed. Pelosi, the Democratic House leader since 2002, is thought to have strong support. She’s helped raise millions for Democratic House candidates, is an historic figure and led the fight for the Affordable Care Act and other signature Democratic initiatives.
But younger members are growing restless. Pelosi is 76. The second-ranking Democrat, Steny Hoyer of Maryland, is 77, and the third-ranking Democrat, Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, is 76.
Pelosi, in her first news conference since last week’s election, was both defensive and confident. Asked if Democrats were losing the fight for working-class voters, she said she takes “great pride” in representing San Francisco. The working-class constituency, she said, helped Democrats win control of the House in 2006.
They didn’t think we were communicating. House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi on one reason Democrats weren’t stronger in last week’s elections
She cited history, noting that the president’s party historically loses seats in mid-term elections. She claimed she had two-thirds of the House Democratic caucus supporting her.
“I don’t see anything about what is being suggested now as anything but the friendship of all of us. We are family,” Pelosi said.
She was confident Democrats can rise again. “They have the opportunity to make this contrast between President Trump and what they stand for,” Pelosi said.
Democrats faltered in this year’s campaign, she said, because “the problem was more with the communication than it was with our policy.”
Also hurting the party was the announcement Oct. 28 by FBI Director James Comey that he would look into additional information about Clinton’s emails.
And, Pelosi said, “I think the American people deserve an investigation into how a foreign government had an impact on our election. And how Rudy Giuliani had access to that information when he did. I think the Comey letter was dispositive of the election.” Giuliani appeared to know in advance of Comey’s action. He has denied he had such knowledge.
