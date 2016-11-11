NBA coach is ‘sick to my stomach’ over Trump’s victory

3:07 Trump, Obama meet for first time at White House Pause

1:17 Can marijuana cure this young boy's deadly seizures?

9:06 Obama: We're all on the same team

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

1:43 There are some strings attached to University High's renewed charter

0:48 Jeff Tedford is the new Fresno State head coach

0:50 Fresno man says he was fired for medical marijuana use

1:30 Promotional video for CycleBar, which has come to Fresno

2:17 A downtown landmark: the Fresno Republican Printery building