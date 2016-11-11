Hillary Clinton still has a chance to win the presidency, petition claims

13:38 Curious about pot and Prop. 64? We've got answers Pause

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

1:18 Henry Perea: We are still in the race

9:06 Obama: We're all on the same team

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

1:42 Buchanan beats Bullard in first-round Central Section D-I playoffs

0:50 Fresno man says he was fired for medical marijuana use

1:36 There are some strings attached to University High's renewed charter

1:36 Clovis North vs Frontier