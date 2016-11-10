Grubhub CEO says employees who agree with Trump’s rhetoric should resign

9:06 Obama: We're all on the same team Pause

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

1:36 Clovis North vs Frontier

0:50 Fresno man says he was fired for medical marijuana use

1:36 There are some strings attached to University High's renewed charter

0:48 Jeff Tedford is the new Fresno State head coach

1:42 Buchanan beats Bullard in first-round Central Section D-I playoffs

1:50 CVC takes D-IV opener against Washington Union, 45-17

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?