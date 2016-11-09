The Clinton dynasty has come to an end

1:18 Henry Perea: We are still in the race Pause

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

3:46 Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead

3:46 Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest

1:44 What do the polls mean?

1:33 Sight, sounds and tears from Clinton's election night event