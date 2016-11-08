Trump vows to unify a deeply divided nation

0:54 Want to remember the craziness? Go get a tattoo Pause

0:50 Fresno man says he was fired for medical marijuana use

2:19 Valley marching band off to national competition

1:23 SWAT targets Strother Street gang in major sweep

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain medicine

1:42 SNL parodies final debate, while Trump vows to sue accusers after election - Election Rewind

1:18 Clovis West late charge repels Central in volleyball

1:44 What do the polls mean?

1:58 Fresno State men's basketball prepares for season opener