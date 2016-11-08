Fatal shooting in California puts polling place on lockdown

Authorities say one person is dead and three are injured following reports of a shooting near a Los Angeles-area polling site.
Los Angeles County Fire Inspector Gustavo Medina says one person was dead on arrival Tuesday, two people were airlifted to hospitals and a fourth was being treated. He was unable to say whether the four people had been shot.
An elementary school that's also a polling place was on lockdown.
Azusa police Officer Jerry Willison says someone fired on officers at the scene, but none of them were hurt. He says the officers had to seek cover.
He also was unable to say whether those injured had been shot.
He says no arrests have been made.
Azusa is less than 30 miles east of Los Angeles.
Monitoring #ActiveShooter situation in Azusa. Two polling locations currently impacted - Memorial Park & Dalton Elementary in Azusa (cont).— Dean Logan, RR/CC (@LACountyRRCC) November 8, 2016
(cont) - Voters should avoid the area and, if necessary, cast a ballot at an alternate polling location. Updates to follow. #Azusa— Dean Logan, RR/CC (@LACountyRRCC) November 8, 2016
Some voters are stuck inside the polling place, according to social media.
THERE HAS BEEN A SHOOTING OUT SIDE OF MEMORIAL PARK'S VOTING POLL. I'M CURRENTLY ON LOCKED DOWN. pic.twitter.com/oHbMS3R4my— Shaman Cult (@ShamanCult) November 8, 2016
