Live results: Trump wins 15 states; Clinton wins 8

America’s ugly and unpredictable presidential election neared the finish Tuesday, with voters finally deciding between Democrat Hillary Clinton, hoping to become the first woman to serve as commander in chief, and Republican Donald Trump, the billionaire businessman who tapped into a searing strain of economic populism.
Clinton appeared to have multiple paths to triumph, while Trump needed to prevail in most of the close, battleground states to secure an upset. Control of the Senate was also at stake, with Democrats needing to net four seats if Clinton wins the White House.
As results rolled in, Trump claimed victory in Arkansas, Kansas, Mississippi, Texas, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Kentucky, Indiana, West Virginia, and Oklahoma, while Clinton won Maryland, Illinois, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, Delaware, Massachusetts, and New Jersey.
Polls began closing in most of North Carolina at 7:30, but remained open until 9 p.m. in 8 precincts in one county due to a computer glitch.
In south Florida, two precinct workers were fired for failing to stand in the proper places. And in Nevada, a judge dismissed the Trump campaign’s request in an early voting suit. In California, a fatal shooting has locked down two polling places.
Results appear below.
