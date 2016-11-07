Justice Department deploying poll-watchers to monitor election in 28 states

0:53 Fresno County elections office was open for early voting Saturday Pause

2:52 How can I be sure my ballot counts?

0:37 Young Syrian refugees enroll in Fresno Unified schools

1:56 Highlights of Two Cities Marathon through Fresno and Clovis

2:16 Bitwise co-CEO Irma Olguin Jr. describes ‘accidental’ journey to top of her profession

1:34 What did the Clovis Unified board candidates debate at their forum?

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest

2:04 Former Fresno gang member finds hope through ministry

1:08 'Mountains, Mules and Memories' author recalls his mule-packing days in the High Sierra