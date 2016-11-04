Clinton doubles down on celebrity guests on trail. Trump brags he doesn’t need them.

Music superstars Jay-Z and Beyonce performed at a concert Friday night to help Hillary Clinton get out the vote in Cleveland, the latest celebrities to campaign for the Democratic presidential nominee.
Cleveland Cavaliers’ star LeBron James, who endorsed Clinton last month, will appear alongside Clinton at another event in Cleveland on Sunday, the campaign announced Friday night.
Clinton is hoping to turn out young voters and African-Americans — two critical parts of the coalition that helped elect President Barack Obama twice — in her election against Republican nominee Donald Trump.
“I want my daughter to grow up seeing a woman lead our county and know that her possibilities are limitless,” Beyonce said during her performance.
In addition to Jay-Z, Beyonce and LeBron, singers Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez and Miley Cyrus and comedian Will Ferrell have campaigned for and with Clinton.
Trump has rolled out some of his own celebrity endorsers, though none carry the same star power as Clinton’s highest-profile endorsements. Actor Scott Baio, Willie Robertson of “Duck Dynasty” and former basketball coach Bobby Knight have campaigned for Trump, who took a shot at Clinton’s need for star power during his speech on Friday.
“I hear we set a new record for this building and, by the way, I didn’t have to bring J-Lo or Jay-Z, the only way she gets anybody. I am here all by myself. I am here all by myself. Just me, no guitar, no piano, no nothing,” Trump told supporters during a campaign rally in Hershey, Penn.
