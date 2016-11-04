Evan McMullin won't tell you about his mystery VP. But we will.

2:52 How can I be sure my ballot counts? Pause

1:18 Don't take marijuana legalization for granted, Gavin Newsom says

1:08 5 things you need to know about the California marijuana proposition

0:31 CAMPAIGN AD: Trey Gowdy Is Fearless

2:04 Former Fresno gang member finds hope through ministry

0:51 A sweet alternative to all that Halloween candy

0:37 Young Syrian refugees enroll in Fresno Unified schools

1:23 SWAT targets Strother Street gang in major sweep

1:34 What did the Clovis Unified board candidates debate at their forum?