Ann Taylor or Brooks Brothers? What your shopping says about your choice for president

Drive a Honda Civic? A survey of auto owners suggests you’re backing Hillary Clinton. Shop at the sporting goods retailer Cabela’s? Chances are you’re backing Donald Trump.
Data compiled by various firms looks to predict political persuasion through shopping preferences. Autolist.com, for example, found that Clinton voters most often opt for the Honda Civic, whereas Trump fans drive Ford F-150s. The site also found that overall, car owners are backing Clinton: She topped Trump 44 percent to 34 percent in a nationwide survey of auto owners conducted Oct. 1 to 28.
Another survey of online shopping data found that pro-Clinton donors tend to shop women’s apparel makers such as J. Jill, Mod Cloth and Ann Taylor. The survey by Slice Intelligence found that for Trump, supporters shop Cabela’s and Best Buy and listen to Sirius XM. The same survey also gave the tech edge to Clinton, with her supporters more likely to use Uber, Lyft, Amazon, Google Express and Fresh Direct.
Trump supporters favor big boxes like Wal-Mart and Sam’s Club, as well as high-end retailers like Tory Burch, Brooks Brothers and Ralph Lauren.
The company said it found that Bernie Sanders backers shopped more like Trump supporters than Clinton fans.
Other surveys have looked at mobile apps, finding that Clinton supporters are “content generators” who favor messaging and photo apps, while Trump supporters are more “content consumers,” with their apps including sites like NFL Mobile and Slacker Radio, according to the survey by Placed Inc., which bills itself as “the leader in location-driven insights.”
Placed also found that Clinton supporters were more likely to visit a Wawa, despite Donald Trump’s visit this week to a Pennsylvania Wawa. Clinton backers were most likely to visit Citi, ShopRite, TD Bank and White Castle, while Trump supporters leaned toward Sheetz, Kangaroo Express, Hardee's and Food Lion, the survey found.
Best. Day. Ever. Up in new #polls, & joining @RealDonaldTrump today in #Philly suburbs today to visit my favorite store: #Wawa.— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) November 1, 2016
