Clinton could struggle due to low African-American turnout

1:57 Trump and Clinton both tweet that the other is 'unfit to be president' - Election Rewind Pause

2:32 Fresno County sheriff's sergeant shot and killed

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

0:37 Young Syrian refugees enroll in Fresno Unified schools

0:47 Procession for Fresno County sheriff's deputy who died after accidental shooting

2:22 Fresno State considering a new quarterback against Colorado State

1:09 Law enforcement procession escorts Fresno County sergeant to funeral home

2:30 Movie trailer: 'Doctor Strange'

1:16 What's it like to be an actress named Julie Andrews?