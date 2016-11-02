Clinton’s lack of email savvy could be the source of the latest FBI developments

Welcome to McClatchy’s Voter Survival Guide, an interactive presentation of daily events from one of the strangest presidential campaigns in modern history.
Hillary Clinton’s aversion to technology could be the reason why the FBI is looking into more emails that could be related to Clinton’s private server.
Clinton aide Huma Abedin reportedly printed out emails for Clinton to read from her private Yahoo account, which could explain why up to 650,000 State Department emails ended up on Abedin’s private computer.
It’s clear that Donald Trump has been gaining in the polls over the last couple of days, as states like Florida have tightened and Arizona has tilted back in Trump’s favor, but he still faces an uphill climb for the nomination.
A Texas politician is in hot water after tweeting out a derogatory term in reference to Clinton. Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller apologized for the tweet which he said was sent by a staffer.
The polls open nationally in 6 days. Let’s get started.
Abedin printed Clinton’s emails, which could explain why they ended up on her personal computer
Hillary Clinton did not like reading state department emails on her screen, so Abedin printed them out for her to read. Apparently she did that through her private Yahoo account which showed up on her home computer, even though the emails were printed from work.
“Clinton also liked to receive and read a lot of information in paper documents, which is why she would often forward emails to her executive staff with instructions to print,” the FBI report says.
Some of the information in the emails was redacted by the State Department.
Bill Clinton defended his wife’s use of email on Tuesday while campaigning in South Florida, saying it shouldn’t change the mind of voters because she has been addressing the issue for the past year.
“They know what the real security issue is,” Clinton told the crowd at the Florida City Youth Activity Center. “The real security issue is having somebody who will keep you safe and strong while we can grow our way together.”
Huma Abedin is off the trail for the fourth day in a row. She's working out of Clinton HQ in Brooklyn instead, per a campaign official.— Monica Alba (@albamonica) November 1, 2016
Trump gains ground
Donald Trump is making headway in crucial states like Florida and Arizona, but there may be too many states to overcome before Nov. 8.
Clinton has a 71 percent chance to win the presidency, according to poll aggregator FiveThirtyEight.
The latest ABC/Washington Post tracking poll gives Trump a one point lead over Clinton nationally, Trump’s first lead in the poll since May. Tracking polls do not measure state-by-state results, which is crucial since the Electoral College decides the election.
Wow, now leading in @ABC /@washingtonpost Poll 46 to 45. Gone up 12 points in two weeks, mostly before the Crooked Hillary blow-up!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2016
Texas politician’s Twitter account calls Clinton the ‘c-word’
Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is an self-described “deplorable” and Trump supporter.
On Tuesday his Twitter account sent out a tweet referencing poll results in Pennsylvania that used a derogatory term for female genitalia to describe Clinton.
“The campaign was retweeting information on Twitter today and inadvertently retweeted a tweet they were not aware contained a derogatory term,” Miller’s campaign said in a statement. “The tweet was taken down as soon as possible. Commissioner Miller finds the term vulgar and offensive and apologies to anyone who may have seen it.”
But the tweet wasn’t a retweet. Someone from Miller’s campaign copied and pasted the tweet and then reposted it to Miller’s account adding, “Go Trump Go!” to the tweet.
He originally said his account was hacked before changing course. Miller’s campaign treasurer is gun-rights adocate Ted Nugent, who once called Barack Obama a “sub-human mongrel.”
“We’re human, we make mistakes and I apologize for that. I’m sorry,” Miller said.
He says his campaign office is “going to have two sets of eyes on everything” on social media from now on.
Subdued Trump tweet of the day
.@DarrellIssa is a very good man. Help him win his congressional seat in California.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2016
Links of note
Would blocking Supreme Court judges unleash constitutional confusion? (McClatchy)
Johnson: Clinton could be impeached if elected president (McClatchy)
How women have defined the election (USA Today)
Have a question about the candidates, the campaign, the process, the election itself? Ask us here.
- Map: How America votes
- Quiz: Pick a side
- Register to vote
- Deadlines by state
- Find your state’s election office
- Sample ballots by ZIP code
Alex Daugherty: 202-383-6049, @alextdaugherty
Comments