How can I be sure my ballot counts?

Fresno mayoral candidates Henry R. Perea and Lee Brand appear together at a forum hosted by Fresno State students on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. Here, they each address the issue of homelessness and the crime it brings, and what they would do to address it.
Fresno mayoral candidates Lee Brand and Henry R. Perea appear together at a forum hosted by Fresno State students on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. Here, they each address the issue of tainted municipal water and what they would do to fix it.
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton went to head-to-head Monday, September 26, 2016. They discussed jobs, racial divisions and national security with many personal jabs thrown in between. The debate, moderated by NBC anchor Lester Holt, is the first of three scheduled ahead of election day.
In a much anticipated policy speech on Wednesday, Donald trump showed no "softening" of his stance on immigration. The Republican presidential candidate renewed his commitment to a border wall and deporting illegal immigrants. The fiery speech came hours after Trump met with Mexico's president, a move criticized by Hillary Clinton.
Donald Trump waves from his vehicle as people cheer the presidential candidate on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016, near Tulare. Trump, the GOP presidential nominee, attended a campaign fundraiser at a nearby ranch.