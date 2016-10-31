Clinton’s No. 1 surrogate won’t criticize Comey

2:24 Get out the vote: Community Water Center Pause

2:03 Trump calls emails 'biggest' political scandal since Watergate, Clinton claims Trump's disgracing democracy - Election Rewind

2:08 Cyclocross racers love rain and mud

6:00 Animated timeline of northeast Fresno’s water troubles

2:21 Dia de Los Muertos celebration draws crowds to Eaton Plaza

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest

3:09 Charter schools offer students, families customized education

2:17 A downtown landmark: the Fresno Republican Printery building

0:29 Woman followed, thrown to ground in purse snatching caught on video